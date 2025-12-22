Man, minor son stabbed to death in Bihar's Madhubani

Madhubani, Dec 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old man and his minor son were allegedly stabbed to death in Laheriya Ganj area of Bihar’s Madhubani district, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Lal Babu Sada (50) and his 15-year-old son Deepak Sada.

SP Yogendra Kumar said the incident occurred on Sunday evening when the accused allegedly attacked the duo outside their residence.

The injured were taken to a government hospital, where they succumbed to injuries on Monday morning, Kumar said.

Preliminary investigation suggests a dispute related to a money transaction may have led to the incident.

A case has been registered and a Special Investigation Team formed to arrest the absconding accused, the SP said.

“Some family members of the accused are being questioned,” Kumar added. PTI PKD RBT