Thane, Feb 24 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was held in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Saturday for allegedly killing a person for misbehaving with his daughter, a police official said.

On February 22, Bilal Shamsuddin Ansari beat up Omprakash Pal (46), who later died, Inspector Pramod Kumbhar of Narpoli police station said.

"Our probe has found Ansari assaulted Pal for allegedly misbehaving with his daughter. Further probe is underway," Kumbhar added. PTI COR BNM BNM