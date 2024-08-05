Man missing after he falls 150 feet down from waterfall in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) A man was swept away in a strong flow of water and fell nearly 150 feet down from a waterfall in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, officials said.

A rescue operation by an SDRF team to locate the man is going on, they said.

The incident occurred at the Menal waterfall in the Begun area of Chttirogarh on Monday where Kanhaiya Lal Bairwa (26), a resident of Bhilwara, was swept away in the flow of water while clicking photos on a rock.

After being swept away for about 100 metres, he fell down nearly 150 feet with the waterfall. PTI SDA MNK MNK