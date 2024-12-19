Man molests woman during argument, makes her prostrate and apologise; three arrested

Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) A woman was made to prostate in front of her alleged molester in Nagpur, leading to three arrests after a video of the incident went viral on social media and forced police to act.

The woman was molested by one Vikas Borkar after she confronted him for tormenting a stray dog, an MIDC police station official said.

"The incident took place on Wednesday night. After the argument between the two, Vikas returned with a couple of his friends and forced the woman to apologise by making her lie down on the ground," he said.

On the 44-year-old woman's complaint, Borkar and his friends Rajesh Mishra and Pankaj Barekar were arrested, he added. PTI COR BNM