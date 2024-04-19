Man molests woman lawyer, tries to kill her inside shopping centre washroom; arrested

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly molesting and attempting to kill a 35-year-old woman lawyer inside the washroom of a shopping centre in south Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at 8am on Thursday in Ashoka Shopping Centre on Lokmantya Tilak Marg, where the victim has her office, the official said.

"At around 7:30am, she went to the common toilet at the shopping centre. When she found a 21-year-old man inside, she asked him to leave. The accused behaved as if he was leaving, after which she entered the washroom," he said.

"When she came out, she found the man standing at the door. He had locked the main door of the toilet from inside. He molested her and then tried to kill her even as she cried for help. The victim managed to escape after kicking him in the stomach," the official said.

After Azad Maidan police station was alerted, the accused, identified as Ramashankar Gautam alias Sandeep Pandey, was apprehended, he said.

"He works as a security guard in a nearby office. We have charged him with attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, assault and other offences. He has been remanded in police custody till April 23," the official said. PTI DC BNM