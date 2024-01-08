Man, mother, sister booked for assaulting WR ticket checker at Nalasopara

Palghar, Jan 8 (PTI) Three members of a family were booked for allegedly assaulting a ticket checker at Nalasopara station in Palghar district, a railway police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on January 4 when TC Pradeepkumar Raj Singh detected DJ operator Aman Mohammadali Qureshi (23) without a ticket and asked him to pay a fine of Rs 270, he said.

"He called his mother Rubina (47) and sister Ayesha (24) to the station and the trio assaulted Singh. They were booked for voluntarily causing hurt, assault to deter public servant from doing his/her duty, criminal intimidation and other offences," the Vasai railway police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM