Man mowed down by dumper working at Delhi Metro site

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was mowed down by a dumper working at a Delhi Metro site here, police on Monday said.

The incident took place in the Idgah area of north Delhi, and the deceased was identified as Rahul, who was walking towards his home, they said.

"An information was received at the Sadar Bazar police station regarding a fatal accident. The local police was immediately rushed to the spot. It was found that a dumper, working on a Delhi Metro site had hit a person and he was lying dead," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that a crowd had gathered at the spot and overpowered the driver of the vehicle.

"There was an apprehension that the crowd may set the dumper ablaze. Further, the crowd had got hold of the driver of the dumper, who was thrashed and they were not handing him over to the police," said the officer.

Further reinforcement was called from the police station to control the situation, police said.

"The driver was sent to hospital for medical examination. An FIR has been registered against driver Jitender Ahirawaran (27)," said the officer.