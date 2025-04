Amethi (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died after being hit by a train near Kazipatti in Amethi district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred between Gauriganj and Bani railway stations.

The deceased, Mohit, was a resident of Amroha district and worked as a truck driver, Gauriganj police station SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.