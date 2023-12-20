Man mows down 3 persons with van in Amravati over enmity

Amravati, Dec 20 (PTI) A man allegedly killed an elderly couple and their daughter-in-law by hitting them with his mini van over an old enmity in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday in Nachona village, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand told PTI.

The accused and the victims were neighbours and had a dispute, according to police.

They had a quarrel on Tuesday over some issue, the official said.

While the victims were standing on a road in front of their house, the accused allegedly rammed his mini van into them, he said.

The deceased included a 70-year-old man, his wife aged 67 and their daughter-in-law (in her 30s).

The accused was taken into custody, the police said, adding further investigation was on into the incident. PTI COR CLS GK