Man mows down son, estranged wife and her live-in partner with truck in Gujarat; arrested

Rajkot, Oct 23 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 11-year-old son, estranged wife and her live-in partner by hitting their two-wheeler with a container truck in Gujarat's Rajkot city, police said on Monday.

The trio was flung several feet away and suffered serious injuries after being hit by the speeding truck on Sunday afternoon on a highway near Kotharia locality, an official from Aji Dam police station said.

They were rushed to a government hospital, where the boy, Pravin, was declared dead, while Parulben (32) and her partner Navneet Varu (24) died during treatment, he said.

The incident initially appeared to be an accident as the truck driver fled the scene. However, investigations revealed the truck driver was the deceased woman's husband, identified as Praveen Dafda, as per the police.

The man has been arrested and charged under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said.

According to the police, Dafda was driving the container truck that ran over the two-wheeler which the victims were riding.

Parulben was living separately from her husband after they had quarrels. She and her son lived with Varu, a divorcee.

The accused fought with his wife and her partner on several occasions, the police said.

The accused was employed as a driver with a transport agency which worked for a snacks company in the district, they said. PTI COR KA ARU GK