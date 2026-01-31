Man murder over car rent dispute; three accused arrested within two hours

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) Three persons were arrested within two hours of a murder in Shil Phata area of Thane district, while a man the accused had kidnapped was also rescued, a police official said on Saturday.

Aman Sheikh was killed on January 29 over a financial dispute related to renting of a car by his friend Mohammad Faisal Matiullah Sheikh, the Shil Daighar police station official said.

"Matiullah had rented a car from Saif Khan but the two had a dispute over the money to be paid to latter. To settle the dispute, Khan called him near a hotel. Khan arrived with two of his associates, while Matiullah too came with a couple of friends, including Aman. Amid the discussions between the two groups, Khan and his associates stabbed Aman to death," he said.

"Khan and the two other accused kidnapped Matiullah and fled from the spot. A probe zeroed in on the accused at Desai village. They were held within two hours of the murder. Further probe into the case is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM