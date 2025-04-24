Man murdered by brother in drunken brawl in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Apr 24 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed by his elder brother during a drunken altercation at a toddy shop in this district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Yadu Krishnan, a resident of Anandapuram, they said.

His brother, Vishnu,32, who fled the scene soon after the incident, was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7 PM on Wednesday at a toddy shop in Anandapuram, near here.

Following a quarrel, Vishnu attacked Krishnan with a lethal weapon, causing injuries to his head. Though he was admitted to a hospital, Krishnan succumbed to the injuries, police said.

The Pudukad police have launched an investigation into the case. PTI ARM ARM KH