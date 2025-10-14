Man murdered by father-in-law in TN for inter-caste marriage

Dindigul, Oct 14 (PTI) In a suspected case of honour killing, a 24-year-old man was allegedly killed by his father-in-law in the district for marrying his daughter against the family's wishes.

The incident occurred on October 12 when Ramachandran, a milk delivery worker, had gone to fetch milk packets, police said.

The victim got married to a woman from a different caste. Since then, he had been receiving threats from his wife's family, they said.

The girl's family was against their marriage as the couple belonged to different castes.

"The father of the girl has been arrested. Investigation is on. We cannot reveal anything for now," a police official told PTI on Tuesday.

On October 13, the girl, with the support of locals, staged a protest in front of the police station, demanding the arrest of all those involved in her husband's killing.

Speaking to reporters, Aarthi said, "I discontinued my college studies and got married to him in Dindigul. I was living with him (Ramachandran) in his hometown Kallipatti village. After my marriage, my brother came home and threatened to kill both my husband and me. Later, my father also came and threatened both of us." To a query, she said, "On the day of the incident (October 12), he (Ramachandran) left by 4.10 pm to fetch milk packets. And by 4.30 pm, I got the information that he was dead." Demanding justice, she said, "Right now, I can neither live with my husband's family nor with my own family. I do not have anywhere to go. The reason behind this incident is Caste."