Man murdered by neighbour in Haryana's Kurukshetra; search on for absconding accused

Kurukshetra, Feb 22 (PTI) A man was murdered allegedly following a heated dispute between neighbours in Jogna Khera village here in the district on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred after an ongoing disagreement between the victim, Labh Singh and his neighbour, Surjit Singh, escalated.

In a fit of rage, when Surjit allegedly attacked the victim with a "Kasi" (a sharp tool used in farming) and repeatedly struck him on the head, Labh collapsed on the spot, police said.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime, police added.

After hearing the commotion, the family members and villagers rushed to the scene and took Labh for medical assistance, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Upon receiving the information at 3 pm, SHO Mohinder Singh, along with a police team, reached the spot and took up an investigation.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem, he said, adding that efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused.

Preliminary probe suggests that the dispute between the neighbours had been ongoing for some time. The exact reason behind the altercation is yet to be confirmed, the SHO said.

Police have registered a case, and further investigations are underway.