Man murdered by two persons in Ulhasnagar

Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was murdered allegedly by two persons in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place near a temple at around 3:30am and the two accused have been arrested, Ulhasnagar police station senior inspector Vishnu Tamhane said.

"Sajid Sadiq Sheikh had a history of arguments with Praveen Ujjinwal (28) and Rohit Pasi (26) over alcohol-related issues. This morning, they met near a temple, and an argument ensued. Ujjinwal and Pasi stabbed Sheikh and also hit him with a stick. He died on the spot. Another person with Sheikh was also assaulted," the official said.

Ujjinwal and Pasi have been arrested for murder and other offences, while a sizable number of police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in the tense locality, Tamhane informed. PTI COR BNM