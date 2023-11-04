Man murdered by wife, partner in UP’s Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was strangled to death by his wife, her partner and another person here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Rajesh Kashyap’s wife Rita and Faim were having an extramarital affair. When he got to know about this, he forbade Faim from coming to his house.

After this, Faim made a plan with his friend Suresh and Rita to kill Kashyap. On Friday, the trio took him somewhere, strangled him to death using a scarf and threw the body in a dry canal near Jodhuwala village, they said.

The body was recovered and Faim and Suresh were detained on Saturday, SHO Kotwali Rajeev Chaudhary said.

During interrogation, Faim told police that he had illicit relations with Rajesh's wife Rita. On coming to know about it, Rajesh had banned Faim from coming home, the SHO said.

Police have recovered the scarf, the victim’s purse and mobile, the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to nab Rita. PTI COR SAB NB NB