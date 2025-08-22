Man murdered by wife, son in Faridabad

Faridabad, Aug 21 (PTI) A property dealer was allegedly murdered by his wife and son in Greater Faridabad, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the man's wife, Sangeeta, and son, Sahil, stuffed his body in a sack and dumped it in a deserted place. The woman allegedly misled the extended family, saying that her husband was abroad and even sent text messages from his phone to relatives saying he had committed a crime.

The deceased was identified as Harveer Singh Malik, a resident of Terra society in Sector 75 of Greater Faridabad, the police said, adding that he was reported missing on July 11.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased's brother, Kulveer, the couple fought regularly over financial issues, and had a similar argument on July 10.

"My brother had kept Rs 7 lakh in the house for some work, but his son, Sahil, and wife, Sangeeta, spent that money, following which they had a big fight. Sangeeta and Sahil hatched a plan to kill Harveer and included her sister in it as well. On the night of July 11, Harveer was sleeping in his flat when Sangeeta and Sahil knocked on his bedroom door. He did not respond as he was asleep, after which the trio entered his room through the window, and killed him by hitting his head with a heavy object," Kulveer alleged in his complaint.

After disposing Harveer's body, Sangeeta came to her in-laws' house in Ajronda the next day. When the relatives inquired about Harveer, Sangeeta claimed that he had gone abroad with friends. After staying with her in-laws for ten days, Sangeeta left. Following her departure, whenever she was asked about Harveer over the phone, she would come up with various excuses, the deceased's brother claimed further.

On August 14, Sangeeta sent a WhatsApp message to her family from Harveer's phone, stating that he had made a serious mistake and would be leaving the city.

This message raised suspicions in Kulveer, leading him to file a missing person report at the BPTP Police Station and express his suspicion about Sangeeta and Sahil, the police said.

When the police summoned Sangeeta and Sahil for questioning, their phones were turned off. This heightened the police's suspicions, resulting in Sangeeta and Sahil being taken into custody on Wednesday night.

"During interrogation, both of them confessed to throwing Harveer's body in a deserted place in front of Sidhdata Ashram, after which the police recovered the body. We are questioning both the accused, and Sangeeta's sister, Jyoti, is also being investigated", stated BPTP police Station SHO Arvind Kumar. PTI COR MPL MPL