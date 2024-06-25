Man murdered in Jaipur, family ransacks police outpost

Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) A police outpost in the Jobner area of Rajasthan's Jaipur district was ransacked by villagers following the alleged murder of a 23-year-old man, an official said on Tuesday.

Ajay Kumar was found injured and admitted to a hospital where he died on Monday. Following his death, Kumar's family members and relatives arrived at the outpost under Jobner police station and began a demonstration, Jaipur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Shantanu Kumar said.

They alleged that Kumar was murdered by his employer, whose shop he worked at.

"Some of them entered the outpost and ransacked it, accusing the personnel posted there of being negligent," the SP said.

Kumar's family alleged that they wanted to register a murder case but the personnel at the outpost refused, the police said.

SP Kumar said a murder case has been registered. Another case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was also registered.

He added that the victim's family members agreed to a post-mortem of Kumar's body. The matter is being investigated.