Man murdered in Nagpur for not sharing cigarette lighter

Nagpur, Nov 24 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was killed in Nagpur city by a group of unidentified people, apparently for not sharing his lighter to light cigarette, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Bina Sangam under Khaparkheda police station limits on Sunday evening and the deceased was identified as Sushilkumar Gedam, they said.

Gedam and his friend Ashish Gondane (33) were returning from a swim when four to five strangers approached them and asked for a lighter. They refused to share cigarette lighter and this led to a brief argument which took a nasty turn when the group members assaulted the duo with stones and knives before fleeing from the spot, police said.

While Gedam died in the attack, Gondane suffered serious injuries and was stated to be in a critical condition, they said.

A murder case has been registered and a search for the accused was underway, police added. PTI COR RSY