Man murdered in Nagpur's Butibori area, two arrested

Nagpur, Aug 5 (PTI) A man was murdered in Butibori in Nagpur allegedly by a friend of the woman he was in a relationship with, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in Mohgaon village, he said, adding two persons were arrested.

"Santosh Manohar Chunne (47), an e-rickshaw driver, was in love with a woman who was also in a relationship with another man. The woman and the man tailed Chunne in a motorcycle and slashed his throat. Police arrested two persons later," he added. PTI COR BNM