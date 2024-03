Palghar, Mar 15 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in Palghar in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

The body of Virar resident Deepak Chavan was found in the morning by the side of a road leading to a quarry in Naringi Kopri, the Virar police station official said.

"He was bludgeoned to death with a stone by unidentified persons. Three teams have been formed to trace and nab them," he added. PTI COR BNM