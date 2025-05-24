Man murdered on Mumbai footpath

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was murdered by an unidentified person by smashing his head with a stone near Churchgate station in south Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred at around 11.45 pm on the footpath of Nashikrao Tirpude Marg on Friday, an official said.
According to an eye witness who alerted police, the assailant had a scuffle with the victim. He then picked up a stone and hit the victim in the head, causing his death on the spot.
A police team soon reached there and took the dead man to the government-run J J hospital for autopsy.
CCTV footage in the area is being examined, the official said. PTI DC KRK