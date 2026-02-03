Man murdered over decade-old personal dispute, accused arrested

Belagavi (Karnataka), Feb 3 (PTI) A 49-year-old man was hacked to death with a machete in this district, allegedly over a personal dispute dating back nearly a decade, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Basappa Hosamani, a resident of Sadoni village, they said.

The accused, Irayya Sangayya Mathapati (32), has been arrested in connection with the murder, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday evening in Hoolikatti village of Savadatti taluk.

The crime is linked to an incident that took place about ten years ago, when Hosamani allegedly eloped with the accused's mother and went to Kolhapur in Maharashtra. At the time, accused Mathapati was 18-years-old.

Police said Hosamani had recently returned to the village for some work after leaving the woman in Kolhapur.

Investigators believe the accused, who had been nursing a long-standing grudge over the issue, attacked Hosamani with a machete, inflicting multiple fatal injuries.

After the incident, the accused allegedly informed the police himself and remained at the scene until officers arrived, they said.

A case of murder has been registered at the Savadatti police station, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR AMP KH