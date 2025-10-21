Man murdered over love affair in UP's Bulandshahr, two accused at large

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr by two brothers of a girl he was in a relationship, police said.

The victim, identified as Imran, was having an affair with a girl from his own community who lived in the same neighbourhood in Islamabad village, they said.

The two wanted to get married, but the girl’s family opposed the relationship, officials said.

According to the police, the girl’s family called Imran to their house on Tuesday on the pretext of discussing the matter.

During the meeting, the girl’s brothers -- Zubair and Umar -- allegedly attacked Imran with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said the accused fled after the incident and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is in progress, he added. PTI CORR ABN NB