Man murdered over village land dispute in Mumbai; one held

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by three individuals over a village land dispute in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. One person was arrested after the body of Keshav Chaudhary (Jha) was found dumped in the drainage line of a housing society in Mazgaon, central Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The investigation revealed that Chaudhary was allegedly murdered over a village land dispute by Mrityunjay Jha (36), who has been arrested, Girdhari Kumar, and two others.

Further investigation is underway. PTI DC NSK