Man murders cousin in Kalyan over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) A man allegedly murdered his cousin in Kalyan East in Thane district over a land dispute, a police official said on Thursday.

Ramsagar Dubey shot at and stabbed Ranjit Dubey at 11:30pm on Wednesday, resulting in the latter's death on the spot, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

"The land in question is in Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. Both cousins have criminal cases registered against their names and have also been jailed in UP. The victim was also charged under the stringent MCOCA in one case," he said.

A case of murder and other offences was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act against Ramsagar Dubey, who was arrested soon after the incident, Inspector Sabaji Naik said. PTI COR BNM