Man murders fellow Delhi night shelter resident, claims victim forced him to perform unnatural sex

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth forced to perform unnatural sex acts by a fellow resident of a north Delhi night shelter allegedly murdered the man and crushed his head with a stone, police said on Monday.

The accused, a native of Bihar, lived in the Khoya Mandi 'rain basera (night shelter)' in Mori Gate. He was apprehended from Patna.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena said the police received a PCR call on January 19 about a body lying at the Mori Gate DDA park. The body had blood clot over the mouth and cut marks above the eye.

After a forensic examination of the spot, the police shifted the body to a mortuary and registered a murder case.

A police team analysed more than 50 footage from CCTV cameras and, with local intelligence, identified the victim as Pramod Kumar Shukla of Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district.

"Shukla worked at a shop in the Khoya Mandi and lived in a night shelter," Meena said.

A further probe revealed that Shukla was last seen with one Rajesh, who was then apprehended from Patna.

Upon interrogation, Rajesh disclosed that Shukla used to pressure him to perform unnatural sex acts. As a result, he made a plan to "eliminate" Shukla, killing him on January 17, the police said. PTI BM SZM