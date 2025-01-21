Man murders pregnant wife in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) A 21-year-old man allegedly murdered his pregnant wife, suspecting her fidelity, and the foetus came out from the womb in the gruesome incident, police said on Tuesday.

On January 16, the accused sat on his wife's stomach when she was sleeping at their house and strangled her to death, using a pillow, and as a result foetus came out from the womb, they said.

The accused then tried to portray it as a death in fire accident by opening the valves of the gas cylinder and setting fire, police added.

The woman (21), was in seventh month of pregnancy.

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased woman's mother a case was registered and during the course of investigation the accused was arrested on January 20, a police official at Kushaiguda police station said.

The accused suspected that his wife's fidelity as she became pregnant and had also quarrelled with her, police added.

The couple befriended each other online and got married in 2022.

But, following some disputes they stayed separately for few months, and since a month ago they were staying together in a rented house here, police said PTI VVK SJR VVK ADB