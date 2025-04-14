Man murders wife, attempts suicide in Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Apr 14 (PTI) A man allegedly murdered his wife before attempting to end his own life at Panamaram near Kalpetta in this hill district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Lisha (35), a native of Kelamangalam, Kenichira, here. Her husband, Jilson (42), who is in critical condition, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The incident took place early Monday.

According to police sources, Jilson locked their two children in a room before murdering Lisha using a mobile phone charging cable. He then tried to hang himself from a tree but failed. He subsequently consumed poison, slashed his wrists with a blade, and later inflicted further injuries using a wood-cutting machine, police sources said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that financial distress may have driven him to commit the crime, according to the police.

However, officers at the Kenichira police station said they could not disclose further details at this stage, as the investigation is still in its early phase.

Around midnight, Jilson reportedly sent messages to his friends. One of them, upon seeing the messages early Monday, alerted neighbours. It was only when they reached the house that the incident came to light, police sources added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.