Man murders wife in front of children after quarrel

Bokaro, Nov 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old man killed his wife in front of their children using a hammer and a knife in Bokaro district of Jharkhand in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Bokaro Thermal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pinku Yadav told PTI that the husband, identified as Rupesh Yadav, had a heated argument with his wife, Jhalo Devi (30) and murdered her using a hammer and slit her throat using a knife in the room of their house in front of their three children.

"The incident took place at Naya Basti in Bermo block of Bokaro district at around 3 am. They had a tiff over some issues, which led to a heated argument, and later, Rupesh murdered his wife. Their three children—seven-year-old daughter Riddhi Rani, four-year-old son Piyush, and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter—were sleeping in the same room," police said.

"Hearing her mother's scream, Riddhi woke up and began crying loudly. Rupesh's mother, Nunwa Devi, who lived nearby, rushed to the scene. She opened the door and found the room covered in blood and Jhalo Devi lying dead," the police officer added.

Police said that the accused has been arrested and the body of the woman has been sent for post post-mortem at Bokaro Sadar Hospital.

"Villagers apprehended the husband and handed him over to the police on Sunday morning. We have recovered the weapon used in the crime. The body has been sent for post mortem," the police officer said. PTI CORR ANB RG