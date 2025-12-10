Man murders wife in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa, Dec 10 (PTI) A 50-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Anjaniya village on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Tetari Devi (48), wife of Suresh Saw.

Arun Kumar Rawani, officer-in-charge of Ketar police station, said, "The victim died on the spot. We have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital." He said that the police are investigating the case and legal action is being taken against the accused. Police are conducting raids at several locations to nab Saw.

The suspect is absconding after committing the crime. The motive behind the crime will only be revealed after his arrest, the OC said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard at the Ketar police station, Rawani added.