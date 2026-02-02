Man murders woman in Uttarakhand, arrested from UP's Saharanpur

Dehradun, Feb 2 (PTI) A man accused of killing his female friend by shooting her in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

Police said the accused, Suresh Gupta, 40, was arrested from the Chhutmalpur area of the Saharanpur district.

According to the police, Preeti Rawat, 32, who lived alone in a rented room in the Shivaji Nagar area of ​​Rishikesh, was shot dead on the night of January 31.

Police said Preeti was divorced and worked as an assistant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh.

Preeti's father, Bachan Singh Rawat, had filed a complaint with the police accusing Gupta of the murder, based on which the police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that the preliminary investigation into the incident and questioning of people in the vicinity revealed that Gupta had divorced his wife four months ago to marry Preeti and, at her behest, had sold his ancestral property in Laksar, Haridwar.

Gupta was looking for a house in Rishikesh. However, due to not finding a suitable property, differences began to grow between Gupta and Preeti, police said.

According to the police, prima facie, this was the reason behind the murder.

The police have arrested the accused and are interrogating him, they said.