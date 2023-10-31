Man nabbed for making duplicate glue of popular brand in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly making a duplicate version of a well-known adhesive brand and selling it in the market, a police official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch sleuths laid a trap and nabbed the person, Hanuman Prakash Gupta, in suburban Kurla on Monday, said the official.

The police seized stocks of duplicate glue and two machines worth more than Rs 10 lakh from premises linked to him, said the official.

Gupta was in the business of making a fake version of 'Fevi Kwik' super glue and selling it in the market, he said.

During the probe, police found the accused was running this illegal business since last many years and was earlier arrested by the Ghatkopar police for committing a similar crime, he said.

Gupta was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and relevant sections of the Copyright Act, the official added. PTI ZA RSY