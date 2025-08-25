Man nabbed for raping minor girl in Delhi's Bijwasan

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour's one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in southwest Delhi's Bijwasan on Sunday, police said.

A PCR call was received at Kapashera police station this morning regarding the assault. A team reached the spot where the victim's mother, a 24-year-old tenant, reported that her neighbour and co-tenant, identified as Sudhir alias Bittu (32), took her daughter to his room around 9 am.

After some time, the girl's cries were heard from inside while the door was locked from inside. When it was opened, the girl was found without clothes and bleeding, a senior police officer said.

The accused, a native of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly in an intoxicated condition. He was apprehended on the spot and handed over to police.

The victim was shifted to a hospital along with her mother for medical examination. The crime team was called in and necessary exhibits were collected from the spot, police said.

"A case under relevant sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. The accused is in custody and further investigation is in progress," the officer added.

According to officials, the accused had been living as a tenant in the same house. His detailed interrogation is being conducted to ascertain his criminal background. PTI BM NB NB