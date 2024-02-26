Man nabbed for strangling wife in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for strangling his wife here in the Sector 53 area earlier in the month and hiding it all along claiming she had died of sickness, police said on Monday.

The lie of Tapraj Joshi was exposed when it was revealed that the woman was strangled to death, they said.

Following the post mortem report, an FIR of murder was registered Monday at Sector 53 Police Station and Joshi was arrested.

He was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody, police said.

According to the police, Shanti Bogti, the victim, was a native of Nepal.

Tek Singh, her cousin, in his complaint said that on February 5 he received information that Shanti Bogti had some illness and died during treatment.

When police interrogated her husband, he said his wife had died due to illness.

Police at that time handed over her body to kin after the post mortem. After two weeks, the post mortem report came and it was brought to light that she was strangled to death, said police.

During interrogation, Joshi revealed he had an argument with his wife that day, and it escalated so much that in anger he strangled her.

"We have registered an FIR of murder and arrested the accused. He was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody," said a senior police officer. PTI COR VN VN