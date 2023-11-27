Man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl in Palghar

Palghar, Nov 27 (PTI) The police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the rape of a nine-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The Palghar police on Saturday apprehended the 23-year-old accused with the help of the local special task force in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

The accused had allegedly waylaid the girl who was returning home from a grocery store on the night of November 14. He dragged the child to an isolated place, where raped her and fled the scene, he said.

The police registered an offence under sections 376 AB (rape on woman under 12 years of age), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The crime branch formed three teams to track down the accused and worked on technical and intelligence inputs, he said.

The accused was brought to Nalla Sopara on a transit remand and produced before a local magistrate who sent him to police custody till November 30, the official said. PTI COR ARU