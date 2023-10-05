Man nabbed in Delhi for posting video hurting religious sentiments

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A man was apprehended for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community through a video posted on social media, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

A complaint was received at Shalimar Bagh police station regarding a video posted on X that hurt the religious sentiments of a community, a senior police officer said.

Based on the allegations and the video's content, a case under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, the officer said.

During investigation, sections of the IT Act were added to the case.

The accused has been apprehended and his interrogation is underway, the officer said. PTI NIT SZM