Man narrowly escapes, six goats killed as accommodation container catches fire in Thane

Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old man narrowly escaped after a container serving as temporary accommodation for him caught fire in the early hours of Friday in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said.

But six goats kept inside the container were killed in the incident that took place around 2 am in the Retibunder area near the ‘Ganesh Visarjan Ghat’.

The fire also damaged three commercial gas cylinders, generators, some equipment and a motorbike, the official said.

One Nirmal Mahato who was fast asleep inside the container managed to escape, he said.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire, whose cause is yet to be determined. PTI COR NR