Man, nephew killed as truck hits their bike in MP's Betul district

Betul (MP), May 4 (PTI) A man and his minor nephew were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place near Jhallar village on the Betul-Paraswada road, some 35 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

District Hospital police post in-charge Surendra Verma said that Arun Kakodia (30) and his nephew Himanshu (10) were killed on the spot after their bike was hit by a truck.

Himanshu's father Babulal, who was also on the two-wheeler, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the district hospital, he said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR ADU NR