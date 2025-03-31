Man, nephew killed in Shahjahanpur as pick-up truck hits bike

Shahjahanpur, Mar 31 (PTI) A 35-year-old man and his five-year-old nephew were killed after a pick-up truck collided with their motorcycle in Shahjahanpur, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the accident occurred on Sunday evening when the man was taking his nephew out for ice cream after the sighting of the Eid moon.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar told PTI, "Danish (35), a resident of Kotwali police station area, was taking his five-year-old nephew, Azhar Hussain, for ice cream after the Eid moon was sighted. As they reached near Garra Bridge, a pickup truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into their bike." Both suffered serious injuries. Police rushed them to a medical college, but they succumbed to their injuries, he said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The pick-up driver fled the scene after the crash, but police have seized the vehicle and launched a search for the accused. PTI COR KIS DV DV