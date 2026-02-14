Man, nephew mowed down by unidentified vehicle in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his nephew were killed after being mowed down by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Mani Tripathi (40) and his nephew Nitin Kumar Pandey (35).

According to the police, the incident occurred late Friday night near Devalha village. The duo had gone to deliver a religious book to Tripathi's father, Devmani Tripathi alias Govardhandas Maharaj, who was conducting a 'Bhagwat Katha' discourse in the village.

"The victims were waiting for a lift to return home after delivering the book when an unidentified speeding vehicle crushed them. Both died on the spot," Station House Officer (SHO) Harish Singh said.

Local BJP MLA Paltu Ram visited the bereaved family members to offer his condolences and assured them of all possible assistance from the state government.

The SHO added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

"We are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and seize the vehicle involved in the accident. Further investigation is underway," Singh said.