Man, nephews killed as tractor hits motorcycle in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Three men died after their motorcycle was hit by a sand-laden tractor-trolley here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred around 7.30 pm on Sunday on the Pachhaunha Road in the Kamasin area, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Baberu) Saurabh Singh said.

He said Rampratap Yadav (55) and his nephews Ramjas (21) and Suresh (22), from Parsouli village, were en route to Bira village to attend a family function when the vehicle hit their motorcycle.

The tractor driver fled the spot, leaving behind the tractor-trolley, and efforts are on to trace him, Singh added.

The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem on Monday, and further legal action is being taken, police said.