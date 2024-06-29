Man on parole kills brother in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jun 29 (PTI) A 64-year-old convict, who is out on parole, murdered his younger brother at Adoor near here, police said on Saturday.

Pannivizha resident, Satheesh Kumar (58) was beaten to death by his brother Mohanan Unnithan on Friday.

Unnithan was serving life imprisonment for murdering his mother in 2005 over some family dispute, police said.

"We were informed about the incident at around 5 pm. Unnithan was out on parole, and it seems like he went to Kumar's house and assaulted him," police said.

Unnithan, who escaped after the incident, was taken into custody by Adoor police within an hour. PTI RRT RRT KH