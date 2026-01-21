Man on pilgrimage killed in leopard attack near Male Mahadeshwara hills

Chamarajanagara (Karnataka), Jan 21 (PTI) A leopard attacked and killed a devotee, who was on a hike to the famous hill shrine of Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Hanur taluk here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen, aged about 30 years, who hails from Mandya district, they added.

Praveen, who had come with a group on a pilgrimage, was attacked all of a sudden by a leopard, while on the way from Talabetta to Male Mahadeshwara hill in the morning, police said, adding that he died of severe bleeding due to serious injuries to his neck and other parts of the body.

The others who were with him escaped unhurt as they managed to run away from the spot, they said.

The forest department officials rushed to the spot on receiving the news.

The deceased person's body was retrieved from a nearby location, they added. PTI KSU ADB