Man on run for 8 years in Vyapam case nabbed in Haridwar

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a man on the run for eight years from Haridwar, in connection with the infamous Vyapam scam case in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

Shelendra Kumar was booked on September 15, 2013, for allegedly impersonating a candidate in the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT)-2013, they said.

The Vyapam scam refers to large-scale irregularities in admission to medical colleges and government recruitment under earlier governments in Madhya Pradesh.

Kumar, who the Madhya Pradesh Police had arrested earlier, failed to appear when the CBI filed a charge sheet in the case in June 2017.

He had been on the run since then and was "formally declared an absconder in July 2018", a CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

"Despite several efforts to trace him, the accused remained untraceable. Recently, CBI used technical intelligence to develop crucial leads, which helped confirm his identity and pinpoint his location in Haridwar, Uttarakhand," the official said.