Man on run for killing contractor held from UP

Palghar, Sep 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old man on the run for allegedly murdering a building contractor in Palghar district last month has been nabbed from Varanasi, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the victim, Pramod Kumar Govind Bind, was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit at his house in Nalasopara area on August 24.

Police achieved the breakthrough by tracking down the accused, Sameerkumar alias Samsher Bind, from Varanasi with the help of local STF personnel, a Vasai Police official said.

The accused is addicted to gambling and killed Pramod Bind for money, he said. PTI COR NSK