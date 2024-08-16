Man on run since 2021 for raping foster daughter in Maharashtra held from Haridwar

Palghar, Aug 16 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested a man, who had been on the run for allegedly raping his foster daughter in 2021, from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Anil Bidlan, had allegedly raped the 19-year-old victim in September 2021 at her house in Nalasopara in the district. After the sexual assault, he also threatened to kill her, he said.

Based on the complaint by the victim, the police had registered an case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Recently, officials of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate's crime unit received a tip-off that the accused was in Navoday Nagar of Haridwar in Uttarakhand by hiding his real identity, the police official said.

On being informed, a team of officials rushed there and nabbed him before placing him under arrest, he said.

Further probe into the crime was on, he added.