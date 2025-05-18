Man on the large for 6 years held for shopkeeper’s murder in Delhi’s Narela area

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A man who had been absconding for six months in connection with the murder of a shopkeeper in Delhi’s Narela area has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Parvesh Kumar alias Dhillu, was arrested by the Crime Branch near Najafgarh on May 16, a police officer said.

Kumar, from Delhi, was wanted in connection with the killing of Sumit, a native of Mandora village in Haryana’s Sonepat district, the officer said.

Sumit ran a 'Khad Beej' (fertiliser and seed) shop in the Narela area and was allegedly killed by Kumar and his accomplices to avenge the harassment of Kumar’s sister, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team apprehended Kumar from Najafgarh.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the murder along with his cousins Deepanshu and Rahul Hooda, he added.

He told police that the three had planned and executed the murder to take revenge on Sumit for allegedly harassing his sister.

Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining accused, police added.