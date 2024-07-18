Man on the run after attacking vegetable vendor held from Gujarat

Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) A man on the run for the past one-and-half years after allegedly assaulting a vegetable vendor in Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested from Jamnagar in neighbouring Gujarat, a police official said on Thursday.

Three persons had attacked Yogesh Kamlakar Vansare (29), leaving him with serious injuries, on January 3 last year, said Thane Nagar police station senior inspector Vijaykumar Dehsmukh.

"We got a tip off that one of the accused, identified as Sanju alias Sanjaysingh Chouhan (27), was in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. A police team rushed there but was unable to find him. We then got information he was in Gujarat. On the basis of technical surveillance, Chouhan was held from Jamnagar," Deshmukh said.

The other two accused are still absconding and efforts are on to nab them, he added.

A case was registered at the time under Indian Penal Code for causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon and other offences, the official added. PTI COR BNM