Man on the run after jumping parole held after 12 years near Mumbai

Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) A 52-year-old convict who jumped parole 12 years ago and managed to evade police has been arrested on the outskirts of Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Nasirali Sherali Khan was convicted by the Mumbai sessions court in May 2010 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment. He was subsequently sent to the Nashik Road Central Jail.

Khan, a Mumbai resident, walked out of the jail in February 2011 on a 30-day parole but never returned, said the official. A case was then registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) in October 2013.

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police recently learnt that Khan was living with his second wife in Mira Road. They laid a trap and arrested him on Wednesday, said Rahul Rakh of the central crime unit of MBVV police.

Khan has been handed over to the Mumbai police, he added. PTI COR NR